David Beckham In Talks With Qatar Investors Over Sponsorship Deal For Inter Miami

David Beckham was recently pictured in Morocco along with his family last week. The player took some time off before a crunch year ahead. David Beckham has been involved in the final stages of pre-season for the debut of his MLS franchise - Inter Miami CF. The much-hyped about MLS franchise will play its first match on March 2, 2020 against Los Angeles FC.

Inter Miami players arrive at the stadium for the start of pre-season training

New home 🔜#InterMiamiCF Coaches and Players tour Club facilities on the eve of preseason, as construction nears completion. pic.twitter.com/a2YGLhuoav — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 19, 2020

David Beckham to announce a huge sponsorship deal with Qatar investors?

David Beckham is on the hunt for sponsors for his MLS franchise - Inter Miami CF. As per reports in The Athletic, The Englishman is rumoured to be in talks with various investors in the Middle East (especially Qatar). He wants to put together funds for his MLS franchise. Discussions are said to be at an advanced stage. The reported top-tier partnership potentially covers kit sponsorship and naming rights to the club’s Freedom Park stadium. Inter Miami, who are yet to find a main sponsor, had earlier announced a commercial tie-up with Dutch beer brand Heineken as their first founding partner last August. David Beckham has strong links to the Gulf state as he maintains a good relation with PSG chairman - Naseer Al-Khelaifi of Qatar.

Inter Miami CF coach Diego Carlos has just one thing on his mind - VICTORY

Win. Win. Win.

The goals are clear to Diego Alonso.#InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/y8LyUcKiIa — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 20, 2020

