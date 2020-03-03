Scientists Develop World’s First ‘climate-positive’ Gin Using Garden Peas

Scientists have unveiled the world's first ‘climate positive’ gin made from peas which has been developed by a Scottish distillery which makes vodka from wonky potatoes to reduce food waste. Arbikie Distillery reportedly said that its Nadar gin, meaning nature in Gaelic, avoids more carbon dioxide emissions than it creates because its peas do not require synthetic nitrogen fertilisers which is the source of carbon emissions, unlike wheat, barley or maize. Arbikie Distillery’s spokeswoman Rachel Thomson told media that they are continuously looking for ways to innovate and reinforce their sustainability focus.

The world’s first 'Climate Positive' Gin made from peas, called NADAR from @Arbikie Distillery. Nature in Gaelic, Nàdar harnesses nature & science creating revolutionary spirit with a carbon footprint of -1.54 kg CO2e per bottle https://t.co/Q9aacmySq6 #ClimateChange #COP26 #gin pic.twitter.com/hBTWUm72Fc — Iain A Stirling (@iainastirling) February 19, 2020

Companies to cut greenhouse emissions

She added that for each decision they make, they are trying to consider the environmental factors that can make things better. The Scottish ginmaker was founded in 2014 which is the latest action by a string of companies cut their greenhouse emissions to fight climate change. According to the reports, some firms have vowed to become carbon positive cutting more emissions than they emit to avoid disastrous situations like rising seas, uncontrollable wildfires and erratic weather foreseen by climate scientists.

Sustainable development vital for business growth

John Stirling, director of Arbikie Distillery reportedly said that sustainable development is vital for business growth which witnesses climate change and biodiversity loss as the biggest challenge humankind has ever faced. Stirling added that Nadar gin further looks to make a positive impact in terms of long-term sustainability.

