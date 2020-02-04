Scientists Solve Mystery Of Slimy Creature Seen In TikTok Video

Scientists in the US have finally cracked the mystery of slimy creature that was found lurking around New York, US. The bizarre creature caught everybody’s attention after a resident shared its video on TikTok.

Sea creature species

The video prompted several guesses from people across the globe. However, the mystery was eventually solved by experts at the Ocean Conservation Trust who said that it was sea creature, international media reported. Marcus Williams, a marine animal expert at the charity, said the sea creature was identified as “some kind of elasmobranch” or a type of cartilaginous fish like sharks, rays or skates.

His report added that the experts were sure that it was a kind of underdeveloped skate though it was difficult to determine the exact criteria of the species as only 5 per cent of the ocean has been explored till date. The video was previously shared on TikTok by user Nataliia Vorobok and showed a slimy fish-like creature that also appeared to have tentacles. According to local media, that video was taken in Coney Island in Brooklyn in the United States.

In the video, the creature that appears to have an abnormally large head is struggling around on the deck with its octopus-like tentacles. In the video, one can also see what appears to be a fishing line stuck to its huge mouth. In the background, stunned onlookers can also be heard as the 'lizard' continues to thrash around.

Since being uploaded, the clip has gained over 16 million views and almost 1.5 million likes. Many of the users who commented on the video stated that the creature reminded them of something out of the hit show Stranger Things. One user commented that the creature looked exactly like a Demogorgon, Demogorgon is the villain from the show Stranger Things. A third commentator once again referenced the show and said that 'Stranger Things got real'.



