Mysterious Sea Creature In TikTok Video Creeps Out Netizens, Watch

A TikTok video of a weird sea creature is creeping out the internet. The video that was shared on TikTok by user Nataliia Vorobok shows a slimy fish-like creature that also appears to have tentacles. According to local media, that video was taken in Coney Island in Brooklyn in the United States.

Unknown sea creature

In the video, the creature that appears to have an abnormally large head is struggling around on the deck with its octopus-like tentacles. In the video, one can also see what appears to be a fishing line stuck to its huge mouth. In the background, stunned onlookers can also be heard as the 'lizard' continues to thrash around.

Since being uploaded, the clip has gained over 16 million views and almost 1.5 million likes. Many of the users who commented on the video stated that the creature reminded them of something out of the hit show Stranger Things. One user commented that the creature looked exactly like a Demogorgon, Demogorgon is the villain from the show Stranger Things. A third commentator once again referenced the show and said that 'Stranger Things got real'.

Among the comments of people freaking out, there were also some people who came up with funny and witty remarks. One user called the creature an Octo-squirrel while another just called it a freaky octopus.

One user was worried about the creature and wanted the animal to be put back into the water. One calm headed user actually tried to put an end to the confusion and claimed that the creature in the video was a Clearnose Skate, and apparently it is an animal that is very common in bays and oceans.

Clearnose Skates are actually a species of fish. They are also commonly known as brier skate and summer skate. The identifiable aspects of the skate are translucent patches on either side of their snouts and their mottled dorsal surface.

