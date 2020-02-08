Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria, Ahaan Shetty-Tania Shroff: Couples Who Made It Official In 2019

Celebrity couples have always been the talk of the town. Fans love it when two of their favourite celebrities announce that they're dating. While some actors refrain from commenting on their relationship status, there are a few who don't shy away from going all out about their relationship. Here are celebrity couples that made their relationship official in the past couple of months:

Couples who made it official last year or in the last few months

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria, who has made a name for herself after starring in films likes SOTY2 and Marjaavaan, is currently dating Aadar Jain. During the promotions of Marjaavaan, Sutaria was asked about her dating rumours. She responded by saying that she and Jain really enjoy each other’s company, and enjoy going out and spending time together. She added that Aadar is special to her and both of them are foodies, so they are always spotted going to restaurants. Their love is clearly visible from their Instagram stories that they keep on posting regularly.

Ahaan Shetty and Tania Shroff

Ahaan Shetty is Suniel Shetty’s son and is all set to make his Bollywood acting debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Hindi remake of Telugu hit RX100. He is currently dating Tania Shroff, and it is clearly visible from their Instagram posts. On Shroff’s post, Athiya Shetty commented and approved their relationship saying “Love this.”

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus’ relationship made the headlines, like all of Cyrus’s relationship. Cyrus has previously dated Nick Jonas in the past. She was married to Liam Hemsworth a while ago but the duo split eventually. She was then seen romancing Kaitlynn Carter before Cody came in the picture. Currently, Miley Cyrus is dating Cody Simpson, and they have been spotted together on various occasions.

