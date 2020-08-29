Shinzo Abe's Sudden Resignation Informally Kicks-off Race For New Japanese PM

The race for becoming Shizo Abe’s successor informally kick-off on August 29, a day after the longest-serving Prime Minister announced his resignation. Abe’s deteriorating health condition due to a relapse of ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease, forced him to resign from the high office but would stay until his party decides on the successor.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader declined to mention any specific names of his possible successor, stressing that he should not push his preference on the party. However, the outgoing PM said that he would like to see someone on the prime ministerial position with a strong vision, sense of responsibility and passion.

Several names for the possible successor started doing rounds in the local media after Abe’s resignation announcement, which includes Deputy PM Taro Aso, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga, Defense Minister Taro Kono, and Abe’s critic Shigeru Ishiba among others. While 79-year-old Aso has long been considered as Abe’s successor, he announced that he will not stand in party elections.

Possibility for caretaker role

Meanwhile, Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister considered as Abe’s personal choice for the post; and Shigeru Ishiba have already thrown their hats into the ring. Yoshihide Suga has been a trusted lieutenant of Abe and has been working as a top government spokesperson. However, Suga was in the midst of scandals which could sabotage his chances.

The successor could also remain in a caretaker role as the party will hold leadership elections in 2021 ahead of general elections. In such a case, there won’t be a dramatic shift in key policy decisions as the administration is already busy mitigating the risks of coronavirus pandemic. Abe failed to introduce the amendment of Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution, one of his most cherished goals, which is likely to remain unfulfilled in the near future irrespective of leadership.

