Singapore: 13K Foreign Workers Barred From Working After Missing COVID-19 Testing Deadline

Around 13,000 foreign workers were not allowed to resume work after they missed their deadline to undergo the mandatory testing, which is also called the Rostered Routine Testing for the novel coronavirus that happens fortnightly, said officials from the Ministry of Health of Singapore. The Ministry also said that the Access Code Status for these foreign workers will remain "red”. The measure is being taken to prevent other workers from being infected by the novel coronavirus.

However, reports by PTI suggest that once the workers complete their RRT, their access code will turn "green” and they will be allowed to return to work. Many of these workers belong to India and as a measure to ensure safety at workplace, workers are required to go through the RRT every 14 days. The Ministry of Manpower, Economic Development Board, Building and Construction Authority, and Health Promotion Board have been encouraging the employers since August to undergo RRT. The workers were also reminded to schedule their tests before the September 5 deadline.

According to the tally by John Hopkins University, Singapore has recorded a total number of 57,091 cases with 27 casualties. Reportedly, in a bid to expand the COVID-19 testing regime, Singapore will offer free coronavirus tests to community groups such as taxi drivers, food delivery workers and hawkers. The Ministry of Health (MOH) made the announcement on August 29. As per reports, the MOH, while making the announcement clarified that no local evidence suggests that these groups are at a higher risk of contracting the virus. However, MOH added that they will be offered free tests due to the nature of their working environment, such as the high frequency of interactions with the public.

The MOH further stated that the costs of the novel coronavirus tests will be fully taken care of by the government, adding that concerned authorities will reach out to the community groups progressively. The MOH also stated that makeshift face coverings such as stoles, scarves, bandanas and neck gaiters should not be used, as per the recommendations of the multi-ministry task force battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, late in August, Singapore had eased border restrictions by announcing that it would allow visitors coming from New Zealand and Brunei from next month. According to the reports, it is the nation’s first step resuming leisure travel since it closed its borders to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

