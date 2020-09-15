Singapore Begins Distribution Of COVID-19 Bluetooth Contact Tracing Token

In an attempt to curb the COVID-19 spread, Singapore has kickstarted the distribution process of a Bluetooth device for contact tracing to all the residents of the country including the foreign nationals. The Singapore Health Ministry aims to conclude the distribution process by the month of November. The device is a wearable pocket-sized device that can improve contact tracing amid the coronavirus pandemic. This Bluetooth device seems to be a hardware version of Singapore's contact tracing app and will aid the country as it reopens for the economic activities.

To enable more Singapore residents to be protected by the TraceTogether Programme, we will commence nation-wide distribution of the TraceTogether Tokens from 14 Sep 2020, and we aim to complete the distribution by Nov. https://t.co/ihE59MW7lI — Ministry of Health (@sporeMOH) September 9, 2020

Singapore rolls out coronavirus contact tracing token

According to the international media reports, all 5 million residents of Singapore will be given the bluetooth device which will aid in identifying COVID-19 cases and make contact tracing more effective. This token is being distributed in the areas where the maximum population of elderly people reside as they have underlying health conditions which put them at a greater health risk. This new coronavirus contact tracing bluetooth device is also known as the TraceTogether token.

Similar to the app, the token uses bluetooth to log the people when they come in contact with each other. As per international media reports if anyone tests positive for COVID-19, they will have to hand over the device to the Health Ministry of Singapore for contact tracing. Health officials can then track down the people who may have come in contact with the coronavirus infected person and ensure that they quarantine and receive timely treatment.

This device rolled out by the Health Ministry of Singapore does not use one's personal information or any data because it does not require any software, app or a smartphone and the information on the token can only be accessed after it is handed over to someone to check. TraceTogether can reduce the privacy concerns that come with a coronavirus contact tracing app while coming handy in case of people who don't have a smartphone or are just not tech-savvy. Moreover, a wearable COVID contact tracing device can save people the trouble of using an app that uses Bluetooth and drains the battery of their smartphones.

Coronavirus in Singapore

Singapore currently has a total of 57,454 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of which 56,802 have recovered. The coronavirus death toll in the country is 27. Singapore currently has 10,073 COVID-19 cases per 1 million people.

