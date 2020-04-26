Singapore Building Bed Space For COVID-19 Patients In Exhibition Halls As Cases Spike

Owning to rapidly surging cases of coronavirus, Singapore has started building bed spaces for coronavirus patients, international media reported. The pandemic has till now infected over 12,693 people across the South-East Asian nation out whom 1,002 have recovered. On April 25, the country reported 618 new cases out of whom 597 were migrant workers.

Temporary isolation halls

According to international media reports, these patient beds are being created in cavernous exhibition halls and other temporary facilities. However, these facilities are facing a surge in cases, mainly among its large community of low-paid migrant workers. Singapore houses over 3,00, 000 South Asian workers who live cramped in dormitories and flats.

One such facility is built at Changi Exhibition Centre, which is the home to Singapore Airshow, Asia’s biggest aerospace gathering. The centre could reportedly house 4,000 patients who are either recovering or are showing mild symptoms. According to reports, its setting took six days to complete and has metal beds, plastic storage drawers and fans.

At the new Changi isolation centre, each room has blood pressure monitors along with other medical equipment to help patients conduct health checks three times every day, international media reported. In addition to that, there are remote-controlled robots in the centre which provide meals and teleconferencing services to reduce contact. According to reports, Singaporean authorities are also trialling a four-legged robot dog built by Boston Dynamics which they said could be used to deliver medicines to patients or take their temperature.

Out of the total infected, 80 per cent are foreign workers, many of whom have now been placed in isolation facilities built inside conference centres. Meanwhile, around 10,000 healthy workers in essential services have been relocated from dormitories to alternative housing including military camps, converted sports halls and accommodation ships for offshore work. Singapore, despite a huge number of infected cases, has reported only 12 deaths and 24 people are in ICU.

