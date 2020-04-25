Singapore: Over 600 Migrant Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Singapore confirmed an additional 618 cases of coronavirus on April 25 saying most of them are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Singapore’s Ministry of Health said in a statement that only seven of the additional COVID-19 patients are permanent residents.

The South Asian nation has reported 12,693 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far with 12 fatalities. The number of new cases in the community has witnessed a decline from an average of 31 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 25 per day in the past week.

As of 25 April 2020, 12pm, we have preliminarily confirmed an additional 618 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore. Read more https://t.co/YPOonxc87Q — Ministry of Health (@sporeMOH) April 25, 2020

Decline in unlinked cases in the community

The Health Ministry had said that the number of unlinked cases in the community also decreased from an average of 20 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 17 cases per day in the past week. The ministry added that it will continue to closely monitor these numbers as well as the cases detected through their surveillance programme.

However, the ministry highlighted that the number of new cases amongst Work Permit holders residing outside dormitories has continued to increase. Such cases increased from an average of 19 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 28 per day in the past week.

Earlier on April 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and exchanged views on the evolving situation of coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he thanked Hsien Loong over the phone call for the support extended by Singapore to Indian citizens during the health crisis.

Exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic with PM @leehsienloong, and thanked him for the support and care being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore. The India-Singapore strategic partnership can contribute to stability and prosperity in the post-COVID world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2020

