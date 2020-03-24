The Debate
Singapore Reports 54 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-day Toll

Rest of the World News

Singapore has confirmed 54 new cases of COVID-19 on March 23,  which is the highest daily increase till date taking the total number of confirmed cases to 509.

Singapore

Singapore has reportedly confirmed 54 new cases of COVID-19 on March 23,  which is the highest daily increase till date taking the total number of confirmed cases to 509 and its death toll stands at 2. According to the reports, of the new cases, 48 are imported infections. The imported cases had travel history to Europe, North America and ASEAN countries, as per reports. The Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update reportedly said that all except one were returning residents and Long Term Pass holders. 

READ: Singapore Pools Toto Results Today March 23, 2020: Winning Numbers

34 imported cases

As per reports, a total of 34 of the imported cases had travelled to the United Kingdom. Three cases had previously been in the United States while five patients had been in Indonesia. Six cases are currently unlinked and contact tracing is ongoing. MOH reportedly said that eight more patients have also been discharged. 

A total of 152 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital till date, as per reports.  Of the 355 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. As per international media reports, fifteen are in critical condition in the intensive care unit while two patients have died. 

READ: COVID-19: Singapore Airlines Cuts 96% Of Its Capacity Due To To Low Demand

Singapore Airlines cut 96% flights

Singapore Airlines Ltd is reportedly cutting 96 per cent of its capacity until the end of April, among many air-carriers around the globe that slashed flights owing to the dip in travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the airline’s official statement, the company and its two subsidiaries will ground over 185 aircraft out of a total 196, including the Airbus SE A380s and Boeing Co. 787s. Singapore Airlines would also hold meetings to defer deliveries of aircraft. The management is planning to reduce salaries to cover the losses incurred. It said that the carrier is taking the actions amid the greatest challenge that the SIA Group has faced in its existence. It is, however, still unclear when the SIA Group would be able to resume services, given the uncertainty when the travel can resume and border restrictions might be lifted. 

READ: Singapore Health Ministry Confirms First Two Deaths From Coronavirus

READ: Singapore To Shut Its Borders To Short Term Visitors Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

