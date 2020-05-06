Horrifying! Snake Slithers Through Sink As Australian Man Washes Dishes

In a shocking incident, a man in Queensland found an eastern brown Boa Constrictor snake that had slithered from inside a sink drain as he was doing the dishes. Michael Hilliard told a leading media outlet that his hands were some distance away from the enormous reptile when it emerged in the holes of the sink.

Hilliard reportedly said that it was a bit of a surprise for him to see a snake that long in the sink and he had almost given his hands in when he noticed the creature. He added, when he spotted the juvenile eastern brown, he instantly summoned the snake catcher. The resident of Bunya had a close call as Boa Constrictor is considered the second-most venomous land snake in the world and is responsible for more than half of snakebite deaths in Australia, as per media reports. It was lethal, Hilliard told the news media outlet. The Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation shared the photos on Facebook saying, “Call to Draper after went to go wash their hands in the outside sink only to find a little head popping out of the drain hole. Turns out was a juvenile Eastern Brown.”

Snake Catcher Steven Brown of Brisbane North Snake Catchers who was tasked with catching the venomous snake reportedly said that by the time he'd arrived at the site, the snake had made its way back down into the drain. Further, he added, people had to keep an eye on the plughole if they lived in Australia, as the snakes could be a common sight.

Snakes in potatoes

In one such incident in Australia earlier, a woman named Marissa Davidson found a live snake in a bag of potatoes in an unusual experience. A resident of New South Wales, she had gone purchase the 4kg bag of potatoes from an Australian supermarket named Woolworths. The snakes slithered out of the potato bag that gave her a harrowing experience. She told a news outlet that the snake went on to slither towards her five-year-old son Chase who also has a congenital heart defect.

