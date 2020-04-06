The Debate
‘Know Your Power’: Video Of Squirrel And Snake Fighting Leaves Netizens Amused

What’s Viral

On April 6, IFS officer shared a video of a fight between a squirrel and a snake with a caption, ‘know you power’, in a bid to spread a message of bravery.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai |
video

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, several Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have taken over Twitter to share videos and pictures of animals. On April 6, IFS officer Sudha Ramen shared a video of a fight between a squirrel and a snake. The video with a caption, ‘know your power’ aims to spread the message, that ‘no one is less’ as the squirrel bravely fights off the snake. 

‘Weasel or Squirrel’

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already been viewed more than a thousand times and received hundreds of likes. Although, the video has also left several netizens confused as the video abruptly ends. One Twitter user even asked if it was a ‘weasel or squirrel’. 

Similar to Sudha Ramen, IFS Susanta Nanda has also been sharing videos to keep netizens entertained. He shared videos of elephants, civet, bison, deer strolling the streets of cities and towns amid the nationwide curfew that has been imposed since March 25. Just another day, the Indian Forest Service officer shared a video of the colorful chestnut eared aracari, and also a video of an owner feeding three chicks. 

