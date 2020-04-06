‘Know Your Power’: Video Of Squirrel And Snake Fighting Leaves Netizens Amused

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, several Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have taken over Twitter to share videos and pictures of animals. On April 6, IFS officer Sudha Ramen shared a video of a fight between a squirrel and a snake. The video with a caption, ‘know your power’ aims to spread the message, that ‘no one is less’ as the squirrel bravely fights off the snake.

No one is less. Know your power & Rise to the occasion. Fwd video. pic.twitter.com/zlshmXVjVc — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 6, 2020

‘Weasel or Squirrel’

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already been viewed more than a thousand times and received hundreds of likes. Although, the video has also left several netizens confused as the video abruptly ends. One Twitter user even asked if it was a ‘weasel or squirrel’.

Is that a weasel or squirrel ?? — KARAN ♛ ツ (@arunkarann) April 6, 2020

आश्चर्यजनक,गिलहरी को ऐसे लड़ते देखना। — pravin kumar rai (@pkrai6925) April 6, 2020

But its not complete — Adv Sahil Mangla (@sahilmangla4) April 6, 2020

That snake might have eaten squirrel's eggs. — SanDeep Umrikar (@aspirantsandip) April 6, 2020

A squirrel and a snake? Mongooses prey on snakes. But I haven't heard that squirrels hunt snakes! — Olga Yasenevo (@OYasenevo) April 6, 2020

Similar to Sudha Ramen, IFS Susanta Nanda has also been sharing videos to keep netizens entertained. He shared videos of elephants, civet, bison, deer strolling the streets of cities and towns amid the nationwide curfew that has been imposed since March 25. Just another day, the Indian Forest Service officer shared a video of the colorful chestnut eared aracari, and also a video of an owner feeding three chicks.

Who can be a better artist than the nature👍🏻



The colourful chestnut eared aracari,to brighten ur day. Relative of Toucans.

Beaks of both toucans & hornbills developed through convergent evolution-both adapting to their different environments in de same way with similar traits. pic.twitter.com/0w6hZwtrrh — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 5, 2020

Yes it’s very very sweet 😊

Sweet synchronised approval ..... pic.twitter.com/4QRQ9DkE3f — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 5, 2020

