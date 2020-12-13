Last Updated:

IN PICS | Italian Doctors Reach Out To Patients In Rural Areas As COVID Wreaks Havoc

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Italian doctors are visiting patients in their homes in small towns and rural areas in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja
Italian doctors fighting pandemic
1/8
AP

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, Italian doctors are visiting patients in their homes in small towns and rural areas in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy.

Italian doctors fighting pandemic
2/8
AP

While the countryside setting may be different, the virus remains the same. The doctors check their patients’ oxygen levels, uses ultrasound to scan their lungs and test them for COVID-19. 

Italian doctors fighting pandemic
3/8
AP

Dr Luigi Cavanna said, "It is priceless when the sick ask us what they owe us. They want to give us a reward, but their gratefulness and their sense of feeling cared for is what rewards us immensely".

Italian doctors fighting pandemic
4/8
AP

Cavanna could have retired in March, however, he decided to keep on working as doctors were in high demand in Italy, a country which was hit hardest by the pandemic. 

Italian doctors fighting pandemic
5/8
AP

He said that as the virus could be "dangerous" for the older, he decided to risk his life and just tried to work like he always has. He said, "In the end, I didn’t make any self-protection calculation"

Italian doctors fighting pandemic
6/8
AP

Another doctor, Dr Mauro Morganti also works in neighbouring Lombardy, a region that has recorded the most +ve cases. He said that he was "terrified" and at times hesitant to visit patients. 

Italian doctors fighting pandemic
7/8
AP

However, when two of his patients died, he felt a renewed sense of commitment. Morganti said, "I was quite traumatized by the fact I hadn’t been there for them, I hadn’t seen them". 

Italian doctors fighting pandemic
8/8
AP

He added, "I chose to take a few more risks, but attend to my patients personally. And I think it’s better this way". According to reports, Italy has recorded over 1,825,000 cases, with 64,036 deaths.

