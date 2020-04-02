South Korea Reports 89 New Cases Within 24 Hours, Total Tally At 9,976

With the coronavirus infection increasing its grip day by day making way for new casualties around the world, South Korea reported 89 more cases of the deadly disease in the last 24 hours, as reported on April 2, bringing the total number of infections to 9,976. Apart from the confirmed cases, four more deaths were also reportedly confirmed by the health authorities, increasing the death toll to 169. The total death rate came in at 1.69 per cent. A total of 261 patients were discharged from self-isolation after recovering from the disease, bringing the toll to 5,828.

Worst-hit province in South Korea

Except for the first 31 cases of infection, all the cases of the virus have been reported since February 19. The country has raised its four-level virus alert to the highest "red" level. Two of the Out of all the cities, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, are two nations that are worst affected by the pandemic and also reported 21 and two new cases, respectively, as per the reports by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to reports, the cases reported in Daegu and the surrounding areas of North Gyeongsang Province reached 6,725 and 1,304, respectively.

South Korea also detected 18 new imported cases at quarantine checkpoints, raising the country's total number of overseas cases to 601. Starting April 1, the country has restricted people from abroad to follow quarantine for approximately two weeks to stem new cases about the dangerous virus.

The visitors without local addresses are instructed to put up in government-designated facilities at their own cost. All people staying in isolation must install a mobile app that allows authorities to monitor them 24x7 in real-time and ensure that the people are abiding by each rule assigned to them.

The government and the authorities in South Korea have vowed no leniency toward those who try to breach quarantine rules. Starting March 29, violators who try to break any rule could face one year in jail or a fine of up to 10 million won ($8,000), while the foreigners could be expelled if they break quarantine rules.

(Image credit: AP)