Three Chinese Nationals Among 22 Foreigners Killed In South Korea Halloween Stampede

On Saturday night, Halloween festivities in a popular district of Seoul turned into a catastrophe after a stampede killed at least 151 people and wounded 82 others. According to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, which cited local authorities, the alarming death toll comprises 22 foreign nationals. Some of the deceased foreign citizens belonged to Norway, China, Iran, and Uzbekistan, Yongsan fire department chief Choi Seong-bum said.

Earlier on Sunday, Seong-bum had said that two “foreign nationals” were killed and 15 others were injured, but did not reveal the nationalities of the victims. According to the US State Department, at least one of the deceased foreign nationals was a citizen of the United States.

“We are working with local authorities to determine if any additional US citizens were affected and stand ready to provide consular assistance,” the official said. “We urge US citizens in the affected areas who are safe to contact their loved ones directly and/or update their status on social media. If you are in the affected area and need immediate emergency services, please contact local authorities,” the official added. According to a report by Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency, three Chinese nationals died in the stampede. The tragedy was condoled by the Chinese embassy in Seoul, which has said in a statement that it will provide help to the families of the victims.

Why did the stampede in Itaewon have a large death toll of foreign nationals?

The high death toll of foreign nationals in the festivities tells how the South Korean capital of Seoul serves as a key attraction for travellers from around the world. With celebrations like Halloween, Seoul often experiences a sharp rise in tourism, with hotels and public events being fully booked.

Saturday’s tragedy took place in Itaewon, a district known for its vibrant nightlife and busy streets. The area, which was initially sordid, quickly turned into a hub for nightclubs and bustling restaurants that lay on every corner of its small alleys and attract young locals and the LGBTQ communities. The district is also known for its local Muslim population and the Seoul Central Mosque. However, on the night of October 29, what started off as a celebration by hundreds of people in Itaewon, turned deadly when a stampede began in a narrow alley. According to officials who were present at the scene, many victims died due to breathing difficulties and cardiac arrest.