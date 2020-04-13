Spain Starts To Ease COVID-19 Lockdown, Some Businesses To Reopen

Spain has reportedly started to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions which kept people confined to their homes for more than a month. Spain is the second worst-hit country and it was only on March 30 when Spain had toughened its nationwide lockdown, halting all non-essential activities. However, as Spain has been recording a lower number of cases, the government decided to allow some businesses, including construction and manufacturing, to reopen.

Currently, Spain has more than 87,000 active coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 17,489 lives in the country. Even though the government has decided to ease the restriction, they have also reportedly given guidelines and protocols to follow. According to an international media outlet, the businesses that are now allowed to reopen, the owners have to supply personal protective equipment and people have to maintain at least two metres of social distancing.

READ: Tyson Fury Orders Pizza And Chicken Wings Worth £557 During Coronavirus Lockdown

Furthermore, the government has also urged people to avoid public transport and the police stationed outside the public transport hubs will be providing people with masks. Shops, bars and public spaces are still closed until April 26. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reportedly said that the decision to start some sectors of the economy was to take after consulting a committee of scientific experts. He further added that any more winding down would depend on gains made against the virus.

READ: Sweden Sticks To 'low-scale' Lockdown As 900 People Succumb To Coronavirus

Military helps with disinfection tasks

Meanwhile, the members of Spain’s military emergency unit are helping with disinfection tasks. They are reportedly even using drones to warn people to remain home, as part of efforts to limit the spread of the novel Coronavirus. According to an international media outlet, the Spanish military is disinfecting hospitals, streets, main transporting facilities and care homes.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 116,000 lives worldwide as of April 13. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 1.8 million people. Out of the total infections, more than 434,000 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including the US, and the economy is struggling.

(Image source: AP)

READ: Navy Reports First Coronavirus Death From Roosevelt Crew

READ: How Premier League Stars Celebrated Easter 2020 Amid The Coronavirus Lockdown