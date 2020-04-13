Tyson Fury Orders Pizza And Chicken Wings Worth £557 During Coronavirus Lockdown

While the entire world is forced to stay indoors amidst the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, undefeated WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is spending some time with his family in the UK. Tyson Fury often posts videos with his wife and children and inspires people to be productive during the lockdown days. However, this time 'The Gypsy King' has promoted staying home in a cheeky way as he reportedly ordered pizzas and chicken wings worth £557 during lockdown with his family on Easter.

The Sun broke the news for the fans and detailed everything regarding the Tyson Fury food order, which might seem unusual during the lockdown. According to reports, Tyson Fury ordered pizzas and chicken wings of worth £557 and when the delivery boy arrived, the WBC champion advised him to keep a distance of at least 2 meters from him. The mammoth feast included stacks of pizza, four mixed grill platters, four chicken wing platters, two steak meals, and five king prawn dishes as per reports.

However, the WBC champion kept note of the coronavirus pandemic as he advised the delivery boy to follow social distancing and maintain a gap of at least 2 meters from him, and wants all of his fans to follow the same while moving outdoors. During an interview with The Sun, an onlooker said, “Tyson(Fury) loves his grub and has a big family and he can certainly afford it. He said as the food arrived, ‘We’ve got nothing else to spend our money on during lockdown’. Tyson was in good spirits but ordered the delivery driver to stand two metres back and leave the food on the step."

(Image courtesy: BackGrid and Tyson Fury Instagram)