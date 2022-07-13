On July 12, Azath Salley, former Governor of Sri Lanka's Western Province, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and urged the nation to come together and bring the country to a stable situation. He also accused the opposition of playing games at a time when Sri Lanka is experiencing economic turmoil.

He said, "This is not the time for opposition to play games, this is the time for all politicians, all citizens and everybody to get together to build Sri Lanka and to bring the country to a stable situation. Because if the parliament has announced that it will elect a president on 20th. So, today till the 20th (July) you need a cabinet of ministers sitting and deciding on things, now we don’t have fuel, we don’t have gas, we don’t have medicines. So, if the opposition is trying to play politics, I don't think we will succeed in anything."

'They are only interested in coming to power, not in solving country’s problem'

When asked what could be done now to get the country out of its current crisis, Salley responded that no decision could be made because the president had fled the country and had not yet handed in his resignation. He went on to say that the President had destroyed Sri Lanka's good image, which is now being shattered by the opposition as well. Politicians, he claimed, are only interested in gaining power and not in resolving the country's problems. Salley added that everyone must band together and support the Prime Minister to get the nation out of this mess.

Salley stated, "The good image of Sri Lanka has been destroyed by the President and now it is being further destroyed by the opposition. They are only interested in coming to power and not interested in solving country’s problem. All have to come together and support the Prime Minister to come out of this mess, after that you do whatever you want because we have to work in a democratic framework. We have a parliament, you sit there and discuss whatever changes you want but for God’s sake leave your damn politics, get together for the sake of saving the name of Sri Lanka."

Sri Lanka crisis

In the face of a public uprising against him and his family for mismanaging the economy that has bankrupted the country, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the embattled President of Sri Lanka, fled to the Maldives on a military jet on July 13.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has been designated as Sri Lanka's acting President, has declared a state of emergency in the country. A curfew has also been imposed in the Western province, as protesters gathered near his office on Flower Road in Colombo. He has also directed security forces to arrest anyone engaging in riotous behaviour.

Image: ANI