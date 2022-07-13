Harini Amarasuriya, a Sri Lankan parliamentarian, told Republic Media Network that the longer Ranil stays in power, the more angry people will become, the conflict will intensify, and the situation will worsen. She went on to say that Ranil must allow the speaker to step in and the parliament to elect a new president next week, as agreed upon by the party leaders.

Amarasuriya stated, "The people are protesting on the street because they want Gotabaya to resign and Ranil to leave the office. The news that Ranil has been appointed as acting president has really disturbed and upset people because that is not what they expected, they expected Ranil to resign and the speaker to be the acting president. They also expected Parliament to elect a new President next week."

People must feel heard: Amarasuriya

When asked how the situation in Sri Lanka will de-escalate and stabilise, the MP responded that it is entirely up to Ranil Wickremesinghe, who must resign, the situation must de-escalate, tensions must be reduced, and people must feel heard. People do not trust Ranil, she added, because they believe he is a supporter of the Rajapaksa family.

The Sri Lankan MP claimed, "It’s really up to Ranil Wickremesinghe, he has to resign, the situation has to de-escalate, tensions have to be reduced, people have to feel that they are being heard. The longer Ranil stays in office, the more angry people are going to get, the conflict is going to increase and the situation is going to escalate. For any de-escalation, Ranil must step down. He must allow for what was agreed among the party leaders to take place, that is for the speaker to step in and for the parliament to elect a new president next week. People do not trust Ranil as they believe he is a supporter of Rajapaksa family."

Sri Lanka crisis

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the embattled President of Sri Lanka, fled to the Maldives on a military jet on July 13 in the face of a public uprising against him and his family for mismanaging the economy, which has bankrupted the nation.

An emergency has been declared in the nation by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has been named as Sri Lanka's acting President. As protesters gathered close to his Colombo office on Flower Road, a curfew was also put in place in the Western province. Additionally, he has ordered security personnel to detain anyone acting riotously.

Image: AP/ANI