Sri Lanka Cricket Board Suspends Shehan Madushanka For Alleged Possession Of Drugs

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has suspended Shehan Madushanka from all forms of cricket after he was detained by the police on Monday for allegedly in possession of heroin. In an official statement released, the Sri Lankan Board stated that the suspension will remain intact until a full inquiry is conducted by the SLC into the matter. As per reports, Madushanka has been remanded for two weeks by a magistrate.

It has been reported that the bowler was detained by Sri Lanka Police in the town of Pannala when he was caught carrying two grams of heroin. It has also been reported that Shehan was spotted driving with another person in a car.

"Sri Lanka Cricket decided to suspend Shehan Madushanka from all forms of cricket, with immediate effect. The decision was taken following the player was arrested by the Police and later sent on remand custody for alleged possession of illegal drugs," the offical SLC statement read.

Picked a hat-trick on debut

The right-arm pace bowler took a hat-trick against Bangladesh on his one-day international debut in January 2018. He also played two T20 matches against Bangladesh in 2018 but has not played an international since due to injuries. So far, the youngster has only made a solitary One Day International appearance, featured in two T20Is and four List-A matches. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. England's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka was postponed as well.

