Sri Lanka Thanks India For Sending Life Saving Medicines; President Rajapaksa Issues Post

Rest of the World News

Sri Lanka's President has thanked the Indian government for sending essential medicines at this crucial time after a 10-tonne consignment was sent to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's President has thanked the Indian government for sending essential medicines at this crucial time after a 10-tonne consignment was sent from India to Sri Lanka through a special charter flight.

READ: India To Allow Hydroxychloroquine & Paracetamol Export To Neighbours In Need Amid Covid

India steps up 

The medicines were requested by the government of Sri Lanka. India has sent a huge consignment of essential medicines to Sri Lanka to help in fighting Coronavirus. The Sri Lankan government had requested India to help with what is called ''essential life-saving medicines'' which India honoured and sent a 10-tonne consignment to Colombo. An Air India special charter delivered the medicines. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the president of Sri Lanka took to Twitter to thank the Indian government for helping with those essentials sent. He termed India's contribution as a ''warm gesture'' especially in view of the necessity and the challenges thrown by Covid19.

READ: Brazil Cites 'Sanjeevani Booti' From Ramayan In Request To India For Hydroxychloroquine

Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka released a statement for the same and reiterated its formidable support for its neighbour. It said that India was committed to stand with Sri Lanka during testing times like this. ''This is yet another manifestation of India’s unwavering commitment to stand with Sri Lanka, in rain and in shine. Despite its own domestic challenges and constraints, India has always believed in sharing its resources and expertise with its friends and partners'', said the statement. Last month Prime Minister Modi had initiated a video conference meeting of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) leaders. The focus of the meeting was to discuss the measures to tackle the deadly virus spread.

READ: 'Not Just Helping India But Humanity': Trump Thanks PM Modi For Hydroxychloroquine Supply

India was the first country to pledge an initial $10 million to what is called SAARC Covid Emergency Fund. This contribution by India was not mandatory however other countries followed India and announced their contributions. Sri Lanka had announced $5 million for the Emergency Fund whereas Bangladesh pledged $1.5 million followed by $1 million from Afghanistan. Countries like Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal too had announced their shares for fighting Coronavirus.

READ: COVID-19: No Shortage Of Hydroxychloroquine; 80% Cases Show Mild Symptoms, Says Health Min

