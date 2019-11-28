Start Your Christmas Decorations From This Day To Enjoy Festive Vibe Much Longer

The festival of Christmas is celebrated on December 25 every year and a correct Christmas etiquette is something that people start panicking about as Christmas approaches. Traditional Christians have been of the opinion that the fir tree should be put up at the beginning of the advent whereas there have been a lot of people who have not even waited till the month of December.

Correct time to put up Christmas decorations

Devout Christians have said that the Christmas tree and all the decorations along with it should be put up on the fourth Sunday before the festival which is also the first day of the Advent. This year the fourth Sunday before Christmas is on December 1, giving all those people a lot of time who like decorating the Christmas tree before the day of the actual festivities. Reportedly, Roman Catholics wait until the afternoon of Christmas eve i.e. December 24 to decorate their tree whereas people who are completely opposite see November 25 as the perfect date to put up their decorations.

A few people are of the opinion that the day after Halloween is the perfect day to start the Christmas period whereas Americans might be of the opinion that it should begin as soon as Thanksgiving is over. The British Christmas Tree Growers Association said if someone wants to buy a Christmas tree then they should buy one from the beginning of the month of December and added that a fir tree that is looked after, lasts for about four weeks or even more for that matter. According to reports, psychologists are of the opinion that putting up Christmas decorations or decorating the Christmas tree much earlier than December 25 fills people with a sense of happiness.

Christmas is around the corner, and everyone is prepared to clean their house, light it up with LED light and decorate it with several things. People also bring readymade Christmas trees to decorate their houses. One can also decorate a Christmas tree easily at home and a few things that can be used to decorate a Christmas tree are- Ribbons of any sizes and colours, an angel for using as a tree topper, LED lights and colourful sponge balls.

