UK Mum Creates Free DIY Fireplace For Daughter Ahead Of Christmas

A mother from Hampshire city of England is winning hearts all over the internet after she decided to make a realistic chimney for her daughter Chloe Braithwaite. Kate Mills used a simple technique to create the DIY fireplace from a stack of boxes and some leftover brick-effect wallpapers. The chimney cost Kate just 1 pound compared to the fireplace with a 30 pound tag she saw online.

DIY Chimney

Mills decided to make the chimney after her concerned daughter confronted her, worrying that Santa wouldn't be able to get in their home to deliver the family's gifts. In popular culture, it is believed that Santa comes in through the chimney or a fireplace to deliver gifts on Christmas. Kate recommended that every family should create something like this as it's a good way of making 'fun memories'.

Kate decided to get crafty after her daughter insisted they should get a fireplace, but the most catchy part is that she didn't spend a single penny for it. Kate showed up at her nearby shops and local dumping station to ask for cardboard boxes. Once the floor-to-ceiling fireplace and shaft were ready, Kate decided to wrap it up in red brick-effect wallpaper. Kate then placed some LED lights inside the fireplace to give it a glowing effect and then decorated it with fairy lights.

After two days of work and some happy memories with her daughter, Kate feels that the 'best things in life are free'. Kate feels their festive season will be a time to remember as they are going to celebrate Christmas with full joy and love. Kate Mills shared her results on social media and since then her post has gone viral. Her free DIY chimney has become popular with kids on the internet and Kate feels that it is going to be a regular initiative by her for all Christmases.

