Student Misinterprets Assignment On 'The Great Gatsby', Writes An Essay On Tom & Jerry

Rest of the World News

A student, who was assigned an essay on classic novel 'The Great Gatsby', grabbed the wrong end of the stick & wrote essay on the cartoon Tom & Jerry instead.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tom And Jerry

Netizens are left in stitches after a college student, who was assigned an essay on F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel The Great Gatsby, grabbed the wrong end of the stick and wrote an essay on the cartoon Tom & Jerry instead. New York-based Professor Alexis Pereira took to Twitter and shared a photo of the essay, which had nothing to do with the assigned subject. He captioned the picture with 'Teaching my first English course this semester has been rewarding but I don’t know what to do with this student.'

Hilarious mistake

Alexis had given his students an assignment on Tom Buchanan from the seminal 1925 novel The Great Gatsby, but his student mistook him as the cat named Tom from the cartoon show Tom & Jerry and wrote an essay on the same. From what is discernible from the picture, the assignment is titled 'What Exactly Does Tom Want with Jerry?' and the answer discusses the famous Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters. The essay is littered with red annotations from the teacher, and the student was awarded a 'D' grade. 

Not to mention, the photo of the essay has gone viral. At the time of writing the original post had over 700K likes and over 120K retweets. While the image had left Twitter in splits, some opined that work did not warrant such a low grade.
Take a look at the internet's reactions below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Image Credit:@MrAlexisPereira/Twitter)

Published:
