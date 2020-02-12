Student Misinterprets Assignment On 'The Great Gatsby', Writes An Essay On Tom & Jerry

Netizens are left in stitches after a college student, who was assigned an essay on F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel The Great Gatsby, grabbed the wrong end of the stick and wrote an essay on the cartoon Tom & Jerry instead. New York-based Professor Alexis Pereira took to Twitter and shared a photo of the essay, which had nothing to do with the assigned subject. He captioned the picture with 'Teaching my first English course this semester has been rewarding but I don’t know what to do with this student.'

Hilarious mistake

Alexis had given his students an assignment on Tom Buchanan from the seminal 1925 novel The Great Gatsby, but his student mistook him as the cat named Tom from the cartoon show Tom & Jerry and wrote an essay on the same. From what is discernible from the picture, the assignment is titled 'What Exactly Does Tom Want with Jerry?' and the answer discusses the famous Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters. The essay is littered with red annotations from the teacher, and the student was awarded a 'D' grade.

Read: Japanese Artist Creates 'Tom And Jerry' Sculptures Based On Funniest Scenes

Read: Cat Cartoons And Comic Strips That Every Cat 'Hooman' Must See!

Not to mention, the photo of the essay has gone viral. At the time of writing the original post had over 700K likes and over 120K retweets. While the image had left Twitter in splits, some opined that work did not warrant such a low grade.

Take a look at the internet's reactions below.

I CAN’T BREATHE 𝕃𝕄𝔽𝔸𝕆𝕆𝕆𝕆𝕆𝕆𝕆𝕆𝕆𝕆𝕆𝕆𝕆

RT @MrAlexisPereira: Teaching my first English course this semester has been rewarding but I don’t know what to do with this student pic.twitter.com/3q4ujSplGP — Manatti P. (@Manatti23) February 11, 2020

😂😂😂 especially at your correction “they all are” 🤣🤣 RT @MrAlexisPereira: Teaching my first English course this semester has been rewarding but I don’t know what to do with this student pic.twitter.com/OFuenr4UsB — 🦋 01101101 01100101 (@songbrdscientst) February 11, 2020

Naaahhh 😂😂 I wanna read the whole paper now 🤣 RT @MrAlexisPereira: Teaching my first English course this semester has been rewarding but I don’t know what to do with this student pic.twitter.com/8W1PaCy6c0 — J. Wills (@ChillJDub) February 11, 2020

This is going to be worth millions someday when this child prodigy is changing the world. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 11, 2020

I don’t believe this is real because this paper deserved at least a B+. — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) February 10, 2020

I think you put the wrong grade there, Professor, I fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/G2cAKuSV4V — Anna Slatz | အန်နာ (@YesThatAnna) February 11, 2020

Will you please upload the rest of the essay I want to finish reading it. — jelly bacon (@jellybacon2) February 11, 2020

(Image Credit:@MrAlexisPereira/Twitter)

Read: China Demands Apology From Danish Publication Over Coronavirus Cartoon

Read: Was Never Asked What Degree I Possess As A Cartoonist: Raj Thackeray