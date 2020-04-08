Study Reveals 'most-suited' Treatment For COVID-19 Infection

A latest study has revealed that interferon treatment is “most-suited” for coronavirus infection but only in its early stages. According to the study published in Antiviral Research, even though the interferon treatment has shown mixed efficiency against SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, the SARS-CoV-2 is “probably more sensitive”. As of April 8 when the global death toll has surpassed 82,100 and the confirmed cases have risen to 1,435,000, the researchers have said that the investigation on interferon-based COVID-19 treatment in “warranted”.

According to the official website, the study stated, “This study shows that IFN-I can be used as a prophylaxis against SARS-CoV-2, which is confirmed by the in vitro efficacy of interferon pretreatment against the virus...IFN-I [interferon] might be a safe and efficient treatment against SARS-CoV-2.”

Anti-parasitic drug kills COVID-19

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak is sweeping across the globe due to lack of effective vaccine, researchers at Monash University found out that a common anti-parasitic drug killed SARS-CoV-2 virus growing in the cell culture like the COVID-19, in just 48 hours in lab settings. The study published on the official website on April 3 said that the use of ‘Ivermectin’ to combat the coronavirus now depends on pre-clinical and clinical trials.

According to the official website, the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute’s Dr Kylie Wagstaff, who led the study said, “We found that even a single dose could essentially remove all viral RNA by 48 hours and that even at 24 hours there was a really significant reduction in it.”

She added, “Ivermectin is very widely used and seen as a safe drug. We need to figure out now whether the dosage you can use it at in humans will be effective, that’s the next step.”

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 82,096 lives worldwide as of April 8. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,431,973 people. Out of the total infections, 302,209 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

