Indo-Western Band Composes Coronavirus Song To Spread Awareness

While the nation is under lockdown, an Indo-Western fusion band, Swaraag, released a song on YouTube, titled ‘Ja ja re Corona virus’. The two-minute song has a Rajasthani folk touch to it and has been shot at home. As per reports, the singer in the video is Asif Khan and along with him Seif Ali Khan is on the tabla, Idris Khan plays the guitar and a little boy, Zishan supports it with vocals.

The caption of the video even urged citizens to stay home. The caption read, “Ja Ja Re Corona Virus, India mein koni tharo kaam re. Stay Home Stay Safe. Apna or apne pariwar ka dhyan rakhe. Ye waqt bhi guzar jayega”.

It further read, “Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a new virus. The disease causes respiratory illness (like the flu) with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases, difficulty breathing. You can protect yourself by washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face, and avoiding close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell”.

Video goes viral

The video, which was uploaded on March 30, has so far received thousands of views and several comments. Internet users have praised the group. One user wrote, “Nice content, you deserve more subscribers”. Another said, “Go corona go”.

While speaking to a media outlet, Asif said that with the song, he wanted to share his feelings with everyone. He added that the song is a message for everyone to be involved creatively to beat the boredom and keep one’s mind busy. He said that the song signifies his plea to the virus to leave ‘our beloved country’.

Pratap Singh Nirwan, who is is the founder and team coach of the group, reportedly said that the group had back to back shows, sleepless nights, long working hours between shooting, recording and performing live. However, Pratap said that due to the unnatural circumstances of COVID-19, everything came to a halt. He said that everything changed over the past few weeks as they had to cancel shows due to the pandemic.

Currently, India has more than 5,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed almost 164 lives in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people not to panic and further urged them to stay indoors. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and territories and has infected more than one million people.

