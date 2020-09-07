Sudan Ends 30 Years Of Islamic Law In Historic Decision, Separates State And Religion

In a path-breaking decision, Sudanese authorities have separated religion from the state. Sudan, which is currently under a transitional government ended the 30 years long Islamic rule “to become a democratic nation.” The declaration for the same was signed in between Leaders of Sudan’s People’s Liberation Movement-North rebel group Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu and Sudanese Prime minister Abdalla Hamdok in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

“For Sudan to become a democratic country where the rights of all citizens are enshrined, the constitution should be based on the principle of ‘separation of religion and state,’ in the absence of which the right to self-determination must be respected,” the declaration stated.

Peace Deal

This comes as Sudanese leaders and rebel commanders on August 31 agreed to sign a historic deal. Reports suggest that this will be a step towards ending 17 years of conflict. Gibril Ibrahim, the commander of one of the rebel groups, the Justice and Equality Movement reportedly said that he wants to congratulate everyone in Sudan for signing this historic deal that addressed the roots of the problem and has ended the war. Leaders of the Sudan Revolutionary Front which is an umbrella organization of rebel groups from Darfur and the southern states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile also celebrated after signing the deal.

According to the United Nations, 300,000 people died alone in Darfur after rebels took up arms in the year 2003. The former government leaders were reportedly accused of carrying out genocide and of crimes against humanity. However, the conflict in South Kordofan and Blue Nile flared up in the year 2011 in the wake of South Sudan's independence.

Image credits: AP