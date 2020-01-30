Things To Do In Finland And Places To Visit In 'The Land Of The Midnight Sun'

Finland is a dream vacation destination for outdoor enthusiasts and art lovers. From the sea to the snow, the place is a hidden gem for many tourists and travellers. Helsinki, the most visited place in the country, is the main entry point for most visitors travelling to Finland. The country is also known as The Land of the Midnight Sun, which is located in Northern Europe and is a truly magical place. Here is a list of things to do and places to visit in Finland.

Suomenlinna Fortress

Image Source: Shutterstock

The place is considered as one of the world's largest sea fortresses. Also, the 18th-century fort on Suomenlinna is a 15-minute ferry ride from Helsinki's Market Square. The place was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in the year 1991 as a unique and special monument of military architecture in the country. Moreover, the place is also an inhabited district of the city of Helsinki.

Santa Claus Village

This lovely amusement park nestled in the snowy mountains of Lapland is Finland’s version of a Disneyland. With ice restaurants, husky and reindeer sleigh rides, an igloo hotel, and safaris and excursions, you can surely find something which will attract you here. Your Finland travel is incomplete without visiting this amazing place.

Helsinki

Image Source: Shutterstock

Helsinki, one of the most beautiful cities in the country, is the capital of Finland. Hence it remains one of the hottest Finland tourist spots. Covered with modern buildings and lush landscapes, the city offers many wonderful and amazing spots to visit. You can take a ferry ride or taste some traditional Finnish fare here. Helsinki districts like Kapyla and Vallila are good places to see wooden houses.

Turku

The major attraction in Turku is the Turku castle which was built around in the 16-17th century. The place is now home to the Turku Museum. This old town harbours a shopping centre, a Church, a market, and even a Swedish theatre. Do not forget to visit the quirky riverside restaurants which satisfy all senses.

Porvoo

Known to be Finland’s few medieval settlements, Porvoo is the city which has a history of more than 600 years. However, many do not know that the town square’s clad in cobble are creations via the directions of the Swedish masters. You can often see a glimpse of the tales of the Russian and Danish invaders in the Porvoo Cathedral.

