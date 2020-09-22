'A Lifetime Story': Surfboard Lost 2 Years Back In Hawaii Found Miles Away In Philippines

A surfer and photographer from Hawaii, Doug Falter, lost his surfboard in the year 2018 and has now found it after more than 2 years later, 5,200 miles away in the Philippines. He lost his board after 7 good rides that session. Falter had hoped that either a local fisherman might find the board or his board would land up in Kauai which is a spot for all the lost boards. However, he was shocked to find out that the new owner of the board had bought it from a local fisherman to learn how to surf, 5,200 miles away in the Philippines.

The lost surfboard

He found about his board when an internet user, @lylecarlsonsurfboards, posted about a man finding his board. He then contacted lyle to get further information about it. Falter narrated the story in his Facebook caption as he wrote, “As bummed as I was when I lost it, now I am happy to know my board fell into the hands of someone wanting to learn the sport. I couldn’t imagine a better ending to this story than to see the sport of surfing begin in a place where nobody surfs. If it weren’t for travel restrictions I would have raised money to bring boards for learning and surf supplies and be on a plane to go and visit Giovanne. I could teach him how to surf and hopefully a few of his 144 students”. The new owner of the board, Giovanne, is in charge of a school on the islands where Falter’s board was found.

On hearing Falter's story netizens were left stunned. They took over the comment section to express themselves. One Facebook user wrote, 'When the natural goodness of people is met by nature'. Another user expressed skepticism as he wrote, 'It's a different board dude. Look at the distances from tip to emblems, bottom and top. Sorry'.

(Image Credits: Facebook/DougFalterPhotography)