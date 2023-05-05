Swaminarayan Temple Vandalised In Australia's Sydney By Pro-Khalistani Supporters

In yet another incident of vandalisation of places of Hindu faith in Australia, a temple was desecrated in Sydney by pro-Khalistan elements on Friday, informed Australian Media. In the last few months, there have been multiple incidents of temple vandalisation by Khalistani supporters reported from Australia. The issue was also raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent visit by Australian PM Anthony Albanese to India.

In the current incident, the fifth of its kind in the last few months, the BAPS Swaminarayan temple of Western Sydney’s Rosehill suburb was vandalised by Khalistan supporters. In the early hours of Friday morning, temple management found the front wall of the temple vandalised with graffiti & a Khalistan flag hanging on the gate, reported Australian media, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Multiple incidents of Temple desecration in Australia

The last such incident was reported in Brisbane in March, where a Hindu temple was attacked by pro-Khalistan supporters. The boundary wall of the Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was defaced with anti-India graffiti. Earlier on January 23, the walls of the revered ISCKON temple in Melbourne's Albert Park were vandalised with graffiti ‘Hindustan Murdabad’.

In a similar manner, on January 12 the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne was defaced by 'anti-social elements' with anti-India graffiti.

It’s important to note India has on various occasions raised the issue of attacks on Hindu temples in Australia. Prime Minister Modi had discussed and showed concern about temple vandalisation with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during his visit to India in March, "It is unfortunate that from last few weeks, there are reports of temples being attacked in Australia. Naturally, such news worries people in India, it gives pain in our hearts. I conveyed these emotions and worries to PM Anthony Albanese. He has assured me that the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Australia is a priority for them. Our teams will maintain contact on this issue and also cooperate with each other," PM Modi said at the Ind-Aus joint statement in New Delhi.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar during his visit to Australia in February also spoke with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong and emphasised the need for vigilance against ‘radical activities’ targeting the Indian community in Australia. Noted the forward movement on our bilateral agenda. Emphasised the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting the Indian community," S Jaishankar tweeted after his meeting with Wong in Sydney.

