Swiss Govt Admits Blundering After First Wave Of COVID-19; Warns Virus Won't Vanish Soon

Switzerland’s health minister, Alain Berset, on December 26 admitted that the government blundered in easing coronavirus restrictions, which resulted in some of Europe’s fiercest infection rates during the pandemic’s second wave. While speaking in a televised interview with Swiss broadcaster SRF, Berset said that the government’s approach put the emphasis on personal responsibility, but accepted that it had not worked. He warned that the deadly virus will not vanish any time soon, even with the roll-out of vaccinations.

Since the first wave of the pandemic, Switzerland was not hit as hard as other countries in Europe. The country did not impose as strict a lockdown and the officials also eased off its restrictions in stages. However, from just three new cases recorded in June, COVID infections rose slowly and then suddenly rocketed in October, leaving hospitals and healthcare workers overwhelmed. When asked about the country’s mistakes, the Swiss health minister said, “there were some”.

Berset said that in summer, the officials had the feeling that the worst was over and they were “too loose”. He added that the government was “far too optimistic” when they thought they could reopen the major events in autumn, notably football and ice hockey matches. As per reports, in recent months, Switzerland has been recording a “stubbornly high” rate of nearly 5,000 new cases and 100 deaths a day.

Berset said, “The Swiss way has a price. It requires personal responsibility, reason and foresight from everyone. If that doesn't work, we have to tighten the measures. We did that”.

He added, “The good thing about the current situation is that we still have reserves”.

‘Virus won’t be gone anytime soon’

The health minister also went on to say that in making decisions amidst the pandemic, he ultimately had to rely on his “gut feeling”. He said that in overcoming the unprecedented crisis, the worst part is simply not doing anything, getting stuck and submitting to it. Further, he added, “For sure, if you make mistakes, you have to correct them as quickly as possible”.

“The virus won’t be gone anytime soon. It will stay, despite vaccinations and better medication. Then there are the consequences of the crisis, which should not be underestimated: Economic consequences, social ones,” he said.

Moreover, speaking about rebuilding society, the Swiss minister said that he fears that the government will miss the opportunity. He called for the strengthening of international organisations in response to the crisis, notably the Geneva-based World Health Organisation. Berset said, “Without the WHO, everything would be much worse now”.

