Surbhi Chandna Shares How 'Naagin' Enjoys Snow In Switzerland, Says 'can't Eat Fondue'

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular television actors. She is currently the lead actor on the supernatural thriller show Naagin 5. Surbhi Chandna is also very active on social media. She keeps her fans updated not only via her show but also through her Instagram handle. Recently, she shared the behind-the-scenes pictures of Naagin 5's first outdoor shoot. The shot appeared to be set in the snow. Surbhi added an amusing caption to the post as well. Read ahead to know what she said.

Surbhi Chandna reaches 'the Swiss' for Naagin 5 shoot

Surbhi shared a photo of her fake shivering on Instagram and sitting amid the fake snow as the upcoming episodes of her show appear to be shot in snow-clad areas. She added an amusing caption to the picture saying that the Naagin reaches Switzerland but cannot have fondue. In the picture, Surbhi was dressed in the clothes her character is often seen wearing. She was wearing a red blouse and red skirt both of which had golden work on it. She was also adorned in gold jewellery.

Surbhi Chandna's photos always have a funny caption to it. this post of hers garnered 126K likes within two hours of uploading. Many of her fans have commented using the red heart and heart-eye emojis. Some have even commented that Surbhi looks adorable and cute in the picture. Ashnoor Kaur also commented that she looked absolutely adorable. See their reactions here:

The Naagin 5 actor frequently shares such hilarious pictures and videos on Instagram. Surbhi Chandna's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Currently, Surbhi Chandna's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her time on the sets of her show. She also shares pictures of how she spends time between the shots as well.

Surbhi Chandna is loved by the audience as the new Naagin. She currently has her hands full as she plays the shape-shifting serpent's role on Naagin 5. Surbhi's character is the reincarnation of Hina Khan's character Naageshwari who was cursed. The storyline revolves around the love-hate-revenge of the characters and the lengths they will go to destroy each other. The series airs on ColoursTV at 8 PM only on the weekends.

Image courtesy- @officialsurbhic Instagram

