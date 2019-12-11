Sydney Air Pollution Reach Alarming Level, Sets Off Fire Alarms

The bushfire smoke engulfed Sydney on December 10 setting off the fire alarms that resulted in the suspension of ferry services and growing health concerns over choking air pollution. The Sydney Opera House and harbor bridge were barely visible through the thick smog that enveloped the city. It caused irritation in the eyes and difficulty in breathing. The Air Quality Index reached as high as 2,552 in the eastern suburbs according to the state environment department. It crossed the hazardous mark of 200. The air pollution in Sydney is at an alarming level that has set off smoke alarms in office buildings across the CBD. The flights were delayed at Sydney airport by up to 30 minutes due to poor visibility.

Thick grey smoke engulfs skyline

Thick grey smoke engulfed the skyline and the coast stretching for miles from the fire front at the southwestern edge of Sydney as the bushfires continued for weeks. Sydney, which is also known as the 'Emerald City' for its subtropical beauty is battling with its choking smoke. The bushfires incensed to the north, south, and west since early November have sparked the smoke and ash pushing into the neighbourhoods and to the coastal suburbs more than 50 miles away. The bushfires have resulted in an alarming level of health and breathing-related problems like Asthmaticsm, irritation in skin and eyes, etc. Schools have cancelled their sports and recess. The government of Australia is refusing to address the threat of climate change. State officials have warned of the dangers. The New South Wales Office of Environment and Heritage said that they are concerned about some of the highest air pollution recorded in the state.

Canadian firefighters to help Aussies

A group of Canadian firefighters has arrived in Australia to help battle the intense bushfires in New South Wales and Queensland. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed and the ecosystem has suffered irreparable damages. Last week, the Australian authorities had asked the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre for help. Premier of the Canadian province of Manitoba, Brian Pallister said that they are pleased to help the people of Australia as they too bear the brunt of devastating bushfires. They have selected 21 firefighters who will be stationed in Vancouver before they take off to Australia for a 40-day mission.

