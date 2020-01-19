The Debate
Syrian Rufugee Boy's Dream Of Playing Hockey Fulfilled By Canadians

Rest of the World News

A heartwarming story has taken down the internet by storm which shows a community in Canada helping a Syrian refugee boy to cherish one of his long chased dream

Syrian

A heartwarming story has taken the internet by storm which shows a community in Canada helping a Syrian refugee boy to cherish one of his long chased dream. The story was shared by user @MuhammadLila and it described about the boy named Yaman, who is in his third grade, recently travelled to Canada from Syria with his mom and three brothers. Yaman's father was unable to make it out of Syria but his mother Fatima was the one who was raising the kids in an unknown country. 

Canadian community supported the family

According to Muhammad, Yaman and his family received support from the Canadian community and they welcomed them with open hearts. Muhammad also revealed that Yaman was fond of ice hockey but could not play the game as he did not had any knowledge about the game. But fortunately, a friend of Yaman went and told his dad about Yaman’s situation.

The Canadian dad, Michael Doyle immediately decided to help Yaman and took him to a local skating center and gave him a pair of skates. He also posted on Twitter asking poeple if they had the equipment to spare for Yaman. When Yaman reached home, he was stunned to see the equipment waiting right outside his door. Yaman was extremely delighted when he received this kind of warm gesture and chose a maple sticker for his hockey stick to pay respect to the Canadian flag. 

