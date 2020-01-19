Syrian Rufugee Boy's Dream Of Playing Hockey Fulfilled By Canadians

A heartwarming story has taken the internet by storm which shows a community in Canada helping a Syrian refugee boy to cherish one of his long chased dream. The story was shared by user @MuhammadLila and it described about the boy named Yaman, who is in his third grade, recently travelled to Canada from Syria with his mom and three brothers. Yaman's father was unable to make it out of Syria but his mother Fatima was the one who was raising the kids in an unknown country.

Canadian community supported the family

This is Yaman. He’s in Grade Three. He’s just like any other kid except for one thing:



His family are all Syrian refugees.



No biggie, after all Canada admits a lot of refugees, right?



Wait, keep reading. pic.twitter.com/h6zS90twXg — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) January 18, 2020

According to Muhammad, Yaman and his family received support from the Canadian community and they welcomed them with open hearts. Muhammad also revealed that Yaman was fond of ice hockey but could not play the game as he did not had any knowledge about the game. But fortunately, a friend of Yaman went and told his dad about Yaman’s situation.

Imagine Yaman's mother, Fatima. You survive a war, then move halfway around the world to raise your four kids in a foreign land - all on your own - without even knowing the language or if your husband is even still alive.



Talk about strength. — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) January 18, 2020

The Canadian dad, Michael Doyle immediately decided to help Yaman and took him to a local skating center and gave him a pair of skates. He also posted on Twitter asking poeple if they had the equipment to spare for Yaman. When Yaman reached home, he was stunned to see the equipment waiting right outside his door. Yaman was extremely delighted when he received this kind of warm gesture and chose a maple sticker for his hockey stick to pay respect to the Canadian flag.

In Yaman’s class, there are a bunch of kids who play hockey.



Yaman wanted to play, but he didn’t know how. In fact, he’d only ever been skating once before, back in Syria.



Remember how it felt to be left out when you were a kid?



That was Yaman.



💔 pic.twitter.com/RW2CacwJl1 — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) January 18, 2020

When a hockey dad named Michael Doyle found out, he rummaged up a pair of kids skates and took him to “The Loop” – the local skating rink.



This was Yamen’s first time on the ice.



At the risk of sounding too Canadian: Not bad, eh?



It gets better.



(@CJPDoyle) pic.twitter.com/MIpeEakzWW — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) January 18, 2020

