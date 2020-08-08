Taiwan Deploys Additional Marines To Dongsha Islands In The South China Sea

Taiwan’s military has dispatched more Marine Corps to Dongsha Islands which are claimed by China in the South China Sea. According to reports, Beijing is planning to carry out a simulated invasion in the atolls. Earlier on August 3, Japan’s Kyodo News, citing National Defense University professor Li Daguang said that the PLA Navy will stage a landing exercise on China’s Hainan Island to simulate an invasion of Dongsha Islands.

Taiwan prepares a plan for border protection

However, reports suggest that Li rejected this. He claimed that he was talking about an article published by Kyodo news earlier that day. As a response to the recent development, Taiwan’s defence ministry has been on alert ever since May when the reports emerged. This is in order to prevent them from the invasion that PLA is planning with Chinese-state run Global Times. Reports suggest that Taiwan’s defense ministry is asserting that it could become a “real invasion”.

On July 30, Democratic Progressive Party legislator Wang Ting-yu said that the Marine Corps has sent additional companies of troops to protect the Dongsha Islands and the military is “prepared for the worst”. Issuing a warning to China, Wang further added that if enemy forces captured the Dongsha Islands, the military has prepared a “Border Protection Battle Plan”. The airborne special operation forces will collaborate with the Marines to launch a counterattack by sea and air from Taiping Island in Taiwan, as a part of this border protection battle plan.

According to reports, the plan is to use Taiping as a staging area for staging a counterattack on the enemy forces on Dongsha Islands. Reportedly, the Taiwan defence ministry said that armed forces are keeping a close watch on the activities of Chinese military through joint intelligence surveillance. This is being done to ensure e national sovereignty and territorial security.

(Image Credits: ANI)