Taiwan Military Warns China Of 'counterattacks' After PLA Crossed Median Line Yet Again

On September 20, Taiwan’s armed forces, citing China’s growing belligerence across the mid-line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait said that Taiwan has a right to self-defense and counterattack. Taiwan military’s statement comes in the backdrop of the People Republic’s increasing hostile intentions and war rhetorics against the breakaway island nation, as in recent times, the PLA activated combat exercises and military drills north and south of Taiwan Strait. Last week, China conducted an aerial drill at the strait’s midline as 19 Chinese fighter jets, including the Su-30 fighters and Y-8 transport planes entered Taiwan's air identification zone, according to Taiwan’s state-run media agency reports.

MND asks #PRC to exercise restraint and refrain from escalating tensions across the #TaiwanStraits. PLA's #military intimidation is deplorable and has caused resentment amongst people in #Taiwan. We call on PRC cherish #peace and maintain regional #stability. pic.twitter.com/UoNQ6oCu6e — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) September 18, 2020

In an official statement, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned the Chinese Communist Party not to destroy regional peace and stability in Taiwan as the Chinese fighter jets manoeuvres soared the tensions between the two nations. While Taiwanese aircraft scrambled to intercept the Chinese warplanes, President Tsai Ing-wen in a presser called China’s behaviour as a “threat to the territorial integrity”. Describing the recent Chinese incursions in Taiwan airspace as “acts of provocation,” the Taiwanese defense ministry said in a statement, adding, that there was a "high frequency of harassment and threats” from the enemy’s warships and aircraft recently. It added, that while the island nation adhered to no escalation of conflict and no triggering incidents protocol, Taiwan is also “not afraid of attacking the enemy.”

Sep. 19, twelve J-16 fighters, two J-10 fighters, two J-11 fighters, two H-6 bombers and one Y-8 ASW crossed the midline of the #TaiwanStrait and entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ. #ROCAF scrambled fighters, and deployed air defense missile system to monitor the activities. pic.twitter.com/qqpdEQSLol — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) September 19, 2020

2 Chinese bombers, 16 fighter jets

In a warning issued directly at the United States, China’s Daily wrote in an editorial that the US must not underdetermine China’s sovereignty over the island [Taiwan]. "US administration should not be blinkered in its desperation to contain the peaceful rise of China and indulge in the US addiction to its hegemony,” the editorial translated. Later, 2 Chinese bombers and 16 fighter jets, a fleet of 19 military aircraft flew from China into Taiwan's air defense identification zone, as it issues further warnings for the US “not to play with fire”. A Washington’s NPR news agency revealed that China’s demonstration of force by sending the fighter jets over the Taiwan Strait happened on the sidelines of the US Secretary of State Keith Krach’s visit to Taiwan to hold talks about economic growth, energy, the environment, and the economic growth with the ministers.

PLA crossed the median line of the #TaiwanStraits again today, severely violating our sovereignty and destabilise regional #peace. MND strongly condemns and urges PRC to practise self-restraint and don’t be a troublemaker in the #indopacific region. — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) September 19, 2020

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said in a tweet that the air defense identification zone China has its fighter jets buzzing in is in fact airspace ADIZ, not recognized by the international law but the countries define around their own territories to monitor air traffic. Taiwan's air force’s ‘air defense missile system to monitor the activities’ identified a pincer formation in the airspace, the defence ministry said, adding, this type of formation was designed to attack the enemy on both flanks, the front, and the rear. However, Taiwan’s military aircrafts responded by intercepting the enemy jets, issuing radio warnings to the intruders, and mobilizing surveillance and air defense assets, Ministry of National Defense (MND) said in a statement.

In response to media reports on the PLA's activities in the Taiwan Strait, #ROCArmedForces maintain a high degree of surveillance over the region. We are capable of and determined to defend our sovereignty. A peaceful cross-strait relationship is crucial to regional stability. — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. (@MoNDefense) August 13, 2020

