Taiwan Says China Lacks 'military Prowess' To Launch A Full Assault On Island Nation

Taiwan’s defense ministry on August 30 said in a statement that China’s “lacks military prowess and capability” to launch a full assault on the island nation. The statement comes as China has ramped up its military activities across the Taiwan Strait, and recently arrested at least 10 people, including a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist after Chinese coast guards intercepted a boat bound for Taiwan. Taiwan in July had assumed office to help Hong Kongers seeking to emigrate to the self-ruled island, fleeing China. The arrested members were headed for refuge on the island. Chinese President Xi Jinping had reiterated bringing democratic Taiwan under its control, last year, saying, Taiwan was an inalienable part of China.

In an annual report on China's military activities, accused by a news agency, Taiwan's Defence Ministry accused the People’s Republic of military blockades, belligerence, and seizing offshore islands. Further, it cited China’s increased military drills around the region and in disputed territorial waters of the South China Sea. However, Taiwan’s defines ministry warned that China was restricted by the natural geographic environment of the Taiwan Strait, and its landing equipment and logistics abilities to operate the attack tactics on the island nations.

[Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, center, attends a ceremony at the opening of an F-16 maintenance center at the Aerospace Industrial Development Corp. (AIDC) in Taichung, central Taiwan. Credit: AP]

[Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, center, poses for a group photo as she inaugurates an F-16 maintenance center at the Aerospace Industrial Development Corp. Credit: AP]

China has no 'combat capabilities'

China did not have the combat capabilities for a full-blown out assault Taiwan, the document read. President Tsai Ing-wen in the document made upgrading and honing Taiwan’s defense and military capabilities a “priority”. It also mentioned purchasing more weaponry and arms from the United States, a key arms supplier, and an international ally of Taiwan. Defense ministry further warned that it was closely inspecting “Chinese threats”, adding, while it doesn’t want to wage a war, it would neither be afraid of it.

Earlier, the breakaway island nation’s armed forces conducted missiles combat in mock invasion drills. Taiwanese fighter aircraft flew across the de facto “median line”, issuing warnings to China not to underestimate the island’s defense capabilities in cross-Strait military exercises. "The most egotistical country can thoughtlessly provoke a war and the most ignorant government can be caught in the flames of war,” Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement as its military fired ballistic missiles from assault helicopters and fighter jets dropped bombs on targets at sea and the island’s shore.

Don’t underestimate our determination to #protectourcountry. The #ROCArmedforces will not antagonise but we will respond hostile actions. pic.twitter.com/A8C0djaKLT — åœ‹é˜²éƒ¨ Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. (@MoNDefense) August 20, 2020

(Image Credit: AP)