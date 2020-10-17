Taliban Agrees To Suspend Assault After US Pledges To Halt Strikes: Reports

On Friday, October 16, the Taliban agreed to halt attacks in southern Afghanistan that have displaced thousands only if the United States promised to halt all strikes and night raids. According to reports, the US has been conducting airstrikes along with the Afghan forces to curb the offensive by Taliban fighters in Helmand province that threatened to derail the Afghan peace talks.

READ: US Special Envoy For Afghanistan Khalilzad Urges Taliban To Stay Committed To Peace Deal

Surge in attacks

As per reports, the Taliban's decision came after a high-level meeting with the US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Gen. Austin Miller. Following the meeting, the Taliban agreed to suspend their assault operations if US promised that it would end drone strikes as well as the night raids, a Taliban figure said on the condition of anonymity.

Helmand is reported to have witnessed a surge in attacks by the Taliban over the last week as well as retaliatory airstrikes from US and Afghan aircraft forcing more than 5,600 families to flee their homes. Over the past few years, the Taliban has majorly gained control of the region while the district centers are still under government control.

US special representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Thursday urged the Taliban to stay committed to the ongoing US-brokered peace deal with the Afghan government. According to the reports, he also said the surge in violence is hampering the peace negotiations and regional stability in the country.

READ: US Special Envoy Announces Strict Implementation Of Peace Deal Signed With Taliban

"Attacks have been on the rise in recent weeks -- threatening the peace process and alarming the Afghan people and their regional and international supporters," said Zalmay Khalilzad. He added, "We will do our part and will monitor implementation actively. All parties must deliver on their responsibilities. We thank our international partners for their assistance and support."

Khalilzad further urged Afghanistan's neighbours to support an Afghan-led Afghan-owned process and said that the US stands ready to support and assist in the peace process. The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with a team of Afghan government negotiators at the opening ceremony of the Intra-Afghan Negotiations in Qatar last month.

The peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban were delayed over the issue concerning the release of jailed fighters of the rebel group. The United States and the Taliban in a historic meet this February had signed a peace agreement to end the 19-year-long war in Afghanistan.

READ: Afghan Forces Kill 20 Taliban Militants, Capture Deputy Governor Amid Ongoing Peace Talks

READ: Trump Campaign Categorically 'rejects' Taliban Support For Reelection In November

Image/Inputs: AP