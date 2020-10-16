US Special Envoy For Afghanistan Khalilzad Urges Taliban To Stay Committed To Peace Deal

US special representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Thursday, October 15 urged the Taliban to stay committed to the ongoing US-brokered peace deal with the Afghan government. According to the reports, he also said the surge in violence is hampering the peace negotiations and regional stability in the country.

"Attacks have been on the rise in recent weeks -- threatening the peace process and alarming the Afghan people and their regional and international supporters," said Zalmay Khalilzad. He added, "We will do our part and will monitor implementation actively. All parties must deliver on their responsibilities. We thank our international partners for their assistance and support."

READ: US Envoy Khalilzad Meets Afghan President Ghani In Qatar, Says Violence 'too High'

Increase in violence

1/4 Following several meetings General Miller and I had with the Taliban, we agreed to re-set actions by strictly adhering to implementation of all elements of the U.S.-Taliban Agreement and all commitments made. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) October 15, 2020

According to reports, Taliban spokesperson, Mohommad Nassem tweeted that the chief negotiator of the group Mawlavi Abdul Hakim had a meeting with Khalilzad and Gen. Miller and both sides discussed the implementation of the Afghan peace agreement in Doha.

READ: US Special Rep Khalilzad Doubts Taliban Will Accept Ceasefire Until Political Settlement

Discussed with Amb. Khalilzad @US4AfghanPeace the situation in #Afghanistan. The Doha talks offer the best chance for peace, but Taliban must keep their promises and reduce the unacceptable level of violence. #NATO remains committed to #Afghanistan’s security. pic.twitter.com/3arOsop9gi — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) October 15, 2020

In addition, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also met with the US Peace envoy and both had a high-level discussion regarding the situation in Afghanistan. As per reports, this move comes after the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Thursday that the rise in violence "only heaps further hardship and misery on ordinary Afghans and undermines efforts for progress and building bridges between parties at the historic Afghanistan peace talks in Doha."

Earlier, Khalilzad had said that violence in Afghanistan is "too high" despite the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban. He informed that Washington is pressing for a significant reduction in violence that he hoped will lead to a "permanent" and "comprehensive" ceasefire. Khalilzad took to Twitter and in a series of tweets informing that he has told the President of Afghanistan should not let the opportunity for peace slip away.

Khalilzad further urged neighbouring countries of Afghanistan to support an Afghan-led Afghan-owned process and said that the US stands ready to support and assist in the peace process. The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with a team of Afghan government negotiators at the opening ceremony of the Intra-Afghan Negotiations in Qatar last month.

The peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban were delayed over the issue concerning the release of jailed fighters of the rebel group. The United States and the Taliban in a historic meet this February had signed a peace agreement to end the 19-year-long war in Afghanistan.

READ: US Special Representative Khalilzad Reaffirms UNSC's Commitment to Peace In Afghanistan

READ: MEA Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Peace Process With US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad

Image/Inputs: ANI