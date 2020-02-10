The Debate
Teenager Rants About Mother Posting His Pictures On Internet, Netizens Find It Relatable

Rest of the World News

A teen whose mother is an influencer took to social media to express his concerns about his pictures and videos being put up on the internet without consent.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
teenager

Recently, a teen whose mother is an influencer took to social media to express his concerns about his pictures and videos being put up on the internet without his consent. In a post, the teenager wrote that his mother is a moderately famous Instagrammer and Blogger. He added that his mother also has a ‘mommy blog’ and keeps him and his sister involved in almost every post. 

'No Photos'

He then went on to explain that in order to prevent getting photographed, he bought customised hoods and sweaters which had slogans such as ‘No photos’ or ‘No videoes’ written. However, despite his drastic measures, his mother refused to accept his privacy and manipulated him to consent to their pictures being posted. 

Netizens were swift in siding with the teen and offered him sympathies and suggestions. One user wrote that he should ask his mother to use initials instead of her kid’s full names while another suggested putting emojis on faces. Many users also found it relatable and narrated tales of similar incidents. 

Published:
