Teenager Rants About Mother Posting His Pictures On Internet, Netizens Find It Relatable

Recently, a teen whose mother is an influencer took to social media to express his concerns about his pictures and videos being put up on the internet without his consent. In a post, the teenager wrote that his mother is a moderately famous Instagrammer and Blogger. He added that his mother also has a ‘mommy blog’ and keeps him and his sister involved in almost every post.

'No Photos'

He then went on to explain that in order to prevent getting photographed, he bought customised hoods and sweaters which had slogans such as ‘No photos’ or ‘No videoes’ written. However, despite his drastic measures, his mother refused to accept his privacy and manipulated him to consent to their pictures being posted.

Read: From Alia Bhatt To Priyanka Chopra, Actors Who Flaunted Their Awards On Social Media

Read: Richa Chadha's Style Game On Social Media Proves She Is A Queen

Netizens were swift in siding with the teen and offered him sympathies and suggestions. One user wrote that he should ask his mother to use initials instead of her kid’s full names while another suggested putting emojis on faces. Many users also found it relatable and narrated tales of similar incidents.

i always wondered how someone could justify putting their kids whole childhood online when showing someone's baby photos to their friends is a known method of humiliation — noah | this is my new regular head forever now (@ShirosNeverDie) February 8, 2020

when i was young (long before the existence of social media) my parents were both professional photographers, so i want those hoodies — Grhoda (@thwartypants) February 8, 2020

I cannot wait for the children of mommy bloggers write their own memoirs of growing up as blog fodder. I hope they make truckloads of money to pay for therapy. I hope their parents are humiliated for that sweet, sweet comeuppance. — Mme (@MmeWB) February 8, 2020

People responding saying it is ok if they ask the child like the child is informed enough to be able to make long term decisions like that, like they understand the consequences of digital stone — nine of ♣ (@theNineofClubs) February 8, 2020

Of course, you must ask, but please don't fool yourself into thinking this endeavor was unproblematic just because you asked. — Kristin Rawls (@kristinrawls) February 9, 2020

Neither a 6- or a 9-year-old is sufficiently cognizant of the Internet to provide meaningful "permission"--that is absurd. — 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐦 (@SilphiumT) February 9, 2020

Read: Social Media Influencer Arrested For Climbing Pyramids Of Giza

Read: Influencers Under Fire For Using Unrealistic Coronavirus Photos To Garner Fame