Richa Chadha's Style Game On Social Media Proves She Is A Queen

Richa Chadha is among the few women in Bollywood who has been leading the charge in portraying revolutionary roles in her movies. The actor has gotten immense praise for her roles in films. Over the years, Richa has starred in several films in various types of characters. The actor is also known for her style game over social media, where she has millions of followers. Here are some of her best looks.

Richa Chadha's style game on social media

Lehenga

Richa often styles herself in traditional attire as observed by several fans on her social media account. Richa sported this lemon coloured blouse with an eye-catching pistachio green coloured lehenga. She added accents of gold in her accessories to complete her elegant look.

Source: Richa Chadha Instagram

Suit and skirt

For the promotions of her recent film Pangaa, the actor dawned on formal yet striking attire. Richa wore a grey blazer along with a grey skirt. The actor slipped on a pair of black high heels to complete the formal look.

Source: Richa Chadha Instagram

Casual

Richa shared a behind-the-scenes photo with her fans from the sets of Pangaa. She wore a spotted t-shirt with a pair of denim. She wore a burgundy belt and added a simple watch, along with shoes to complete the look.

Source: Richa Chadha Instagram

Saree

Richa wore a simple white saree with golden accents for a prestigious event. She dressed traditionally yet formal for the event. She added a few accessories to highlight the regal look.

Source: Richa Chadha Instagram

