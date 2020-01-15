Social Media Influencer Arrested For Climbing Pyramids Of Giza

American Russian social media influencer, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy recently landed up in jail after he climbed on one of the pyramids of Giza in Egypt. He later took to Instagram to share the photographs of him atop a pyramid. Check out his viral post here:

Worst jail experience

The 27-year-old Youtuber also wrote that no words could explain everything he went through in the past days. He added that he was locked up for five days in an Egyptian jail before revealing that he has been locked up a few times before and it was his worse experience this time. He further goes on to say that he will share the complete video soon. Last year, the social media star made headlines after he encouraged his girlfriend to evade a champion's league match in Madrid wearing nothing but a swimsuit promoting his X-rated website. His girlfriend who is a model by profession eventually landed up in jail.

Meanwhile, another YouTuber has been sentenced to four years in for insulting the Morrocan king on social media. The Morocco-based YouTuber who is known as 'Moul Kaskita' aka Mohamed Sekkai was sentenced in the western city of Settataccording to his lawyers. Sekkaki's videos usually get over 100,000 views, in one of his videos Sekkaki called Moroccans 'donkeys' and also insulted King Mohammed VI. King Mohammed VI is considered 'inviolable' under the constitution. According to Mohamed Ziane who is Sekkai's lawyer, they will appeal the verdict.

This verdict of jail time comes less than a month after a prominent Moroccan rapper was sentenced to a year in prison for allegedly insulting a public official. Mohamed Mounir, who is popularly known as Gnawi, was charged with releasing a video that insulted the police.

