Dog Lost For Two Weeks Rescued By Irish Couple, Watch Its Emotional Reunion With Owner

Irish couple rescue lost dog at Wicklow mountains, carried it on shoulder and walked on snow-covered terrain to save it, netizens call it 'heartwarming'

Irish couple

A wholesome video of a lost dog being reunited with its owners has left internet users emotional. The clip shared on Twitter by user Joy Patrica features a man carrying the dog on his shoulder and walking on snow-covered terrain. In the caption, Joy explained that her work colleague had lost her Labrador two weeks ago after which an Irish couple found the dog and saved her life. 

According to the clip, the pooch was so cold that it could not move and had to be carried down for around 10km. In the caption, Joy said the couple even made the video of the rescue mission and helped reunite the doggo with her family. The clip, on the other hand, starts with a shot of the rescued dog being carefully carried, while dressed in a warm and comfortable coat. 

Netizens express relief, happiness

Since shared, the clip has garnered over one million views and thousands of comments. Internet users lauded the kindness of the couple and further expressed relief and happiness for the dog’s reunification with its owners. Some users even shared their stories of pet rescues. 

One user wrote, “This has made me cry happy tears”. Another wrote, “What a beautiful couple. The dog must have been so heavy after 10k. There are still some lovely people on this earth. Heartwarming”. “Well done..  you saved this old girls life, it brought me to tears how you carried her home,” wrote third. “Oh my goodness this made me sob like a baby this morning, I can't imagine how your colleague must have felt and how hard it must have been for them to leave the mountain knowing their she was still there.  I hope the beautiful girl is now fully recovered and being spoiled rotten,” added fourth. 

