Dog Lost For Two Weeks Rescued By Irish Couple, Watch Its Emotional Reunion With Owner

A wholesome video of a lost dog being reunited with its owners has left internet users emotional. The clip shared on Twitter by user Joy Patrica features a man carrying the dog on his shoulder and walking on snow-covered terrain. In the caption, Joy explained that her work colleague had lost her Labrador two weeks ago after which an Irish couple found the dog and saved her life.

According to the clip, the pooch was so cold that it could not move and had to be carried down for around 10km. In the caption, Joy said the couple even made the video of the rescue mission and helped reunite the doggo with her family. The clip, on the other hand, starts with a shot of the rescued dog being carefully carried, while dressed in a warm and comfortable coat.

My work colleague lost her Labrador 2 weeks ago in the Wicklow mountains. A couple found her and saved her life. They made this vid of her rescue. Now reunited with her family. #faithinhumanity #kindeness #dogs @dog_rates @sampson_dog @bunsenbernerbmd 💕 pic.twitter.com/hNrvtHmASs — Joy (@joypatrica) February 7, 2021

Netizens express relief, happiness

Since shared, the clip has garnered over one million views and thousands of comments. Internet users lauded the kindness of the couple and further expressed relief and happiness for the dog’s reunification with its owners. Some users even shared their stories of pet rescues.

One user wrote, “This has made me cry happy tears”. Another wrote, “What a beautiful couple. The dog must have been so heavy after 10k. There are still some lovely people on this earth. Heartwarming”. “Well done.. you saved this old girls life, it brought me to tears how you carried her home,” wrote third. “Oh my goodness this made me sob like a baby this morning, I can't imagine how your colleague must have felt and how hard it must have been for them to leave the mountain knowing their she was still there. I hope the beautiful girl is now fully recovered and being spoiled rotten,” added fourth.

😭😭😭👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻absolutely brilliant that, well done folks 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 2 weeks missing lucky lucky dog wow I need to hug my dog after watching that

@goldenretrieverchannel

@dogsoftwitter @GoldretrieverUS — Dublin Red (@_i_8_mancs) February 7, 2021

This is magnificent, best thing I’ve seen today. Bless you for saving this gorgeous and finding her owners. Lovely. — Robbie (@RobbieCoachella) February 8, 2021

Thank you so much for rescuing this precious pooch. We are in tears of happiness how you went out of your way to reunite her with her family. Many Blessings of Hugs of Love from New Zealand 🙏🐶😁💖💜❤️ — Kathy Thomson (@kathythomson4u) February 8, 2021

God is good! Thank you for bringing this lost one home. Your kindness can never be repaid. so glad the little one is home again. ❤🐕 — flo garr (@flogarr) February 8, 2021

We need more reminders of the good people out in this crazy world and how connected we are to the animals we share it with. Thanks to those two good people. So happy the dog was reunited with her humans.💙 — Joan Gallo-Silver 🌊🌊 (@DollyBelle) February 8, 2021

That is so great she is home! What a fantastic couple for saving her. I love that they put a jacket on her to keep her warm 🥺 What a lovely thing to see! — Emma (@Emma82276796) February 7, 2021

