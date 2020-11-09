Thai Protesters Defy Police Water Cannons To Deliver Letters About Political Grievances

Pro-democracy demonstrations in Thailand intensified when protestors were confronted by riot police and sprayed by water cannons on November 8, as they tried to approach Bangkok’s Grand Palace in an attempt to deliver letters about their political grievances. This was the second time when water cannons were used on the protestors. The protestors' demands include resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, rewriting of the constitution, whose amendments in recent years have been disrupted, as well as an end to the harassment of state critics. One of the most controversial demands posed by the protestors is to reform the monarch as it has been an uncontrollable institution for years.

(Front line pro-democracy protesters lead a march with linked-arms in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

(The protesters continue to gather Sunday, led by their three main demands of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's resignation, changes to a constitution that was drafted under military rule and reforms to the constitutional monarchy. Image Credits: AP)

(Front line pro-democracy protesters lead a march with linked-arms at Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

(Police use water cannons to disperse pro-democracy protesters during a street march in Bangkok, Thailand Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

Protests in Thailand

As a result of these protests, Prime Minister Prayuth, during a televised speech offered to lift the state of emergency only if “there are no violent incidents”. A few days back, there was also a state of emergency declared to enable the police to break up groups gathering outside the PM’s office. The Thai government said that urgent measures were needed to maintain peace and order. The officials further justified the emergency measures partly on the grounds of some protesters disturbing a royal motorcade during a mass rally in Bangkok. The demonstrators have been calling for the resignation of the Thai Prime Minister, a former army chief who had seized power in the 2014 coup before he was appointed as premier after controversial elections in 2019.

As a part of the protests, Thailand protesters marched to the German Embassy and appealed to Angela Merkel's government to investigate if King Maha Vajiralongkorn was ruling the Asian country from German soil during his extended trips to Bavaria. According to reports, about 5,000-10,000 protesters defied warnings from police and authorities and marched to the German embassy. The representative of the protesters reportedly presented embassy officials with a letter asking German authorities to investigate the activities of the Thai king and to determine if the royal exercised political powers while in Germany which would be a breach of Germany’s territorial sovereignty.

(Image Credits: AP)