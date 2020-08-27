Noble Esports Of USA Ventures Into PUBG MOBILE With Acquisition Of All-Indian Roster

US esports organisation Noble Esports has officially announced their entry into the PUBG MOBILE esports scene. The 6-year-old esports team has acquired an all-Indian roster, trying to capitalise on the popularity of the title in the country. However, to everyone's surprise, instead of recruiting established professional players, the organisation decided to try their luck with four emerging PUBG Mobile talents.

Also Read | CDL Championship Weekend: Live Stream Details, How To Watch And Schedule

Noble Esports' PUBG MOBILE roster

Rohan 'Sycho' Sahu, Savi Singh, Sourav Mondal and Sudip Halder will form the official PUBG MOBILE roster of Noble Esports. Sycho will serve as the in-game leader (IGL) of the squad and also as the team sniper. Sudip will be the primary fragger/assaulter.

Sourav and Savi will play supporting roles. Sourav will also be taking up the role of DMR specialist of the squad as per Noble Esports' announcement.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile: Be YouNick To Host 'India's Most Expensive Chicken Dinner' Ft. Sc0ut & Mortal

Not much is known about the four players except their participation in this year's PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS 2020). Playing under the moniker, Team Falcon, they made it through to the quarter-finals but failed to advance further as the rookie team fell behind the heavyweight teams in the country. They finished at the bottom of Group A with just 25 points and five kills in six games. TSM-Entity emerged as the champions of PMIS 2020.

Noble will likely provide intense training to its players to ensure a successful and a long run with the team. It remains unclear when the four talented players will make their debut as Noble Esports. With the amount of PUBG MOBILE tournaments being organised, their debut should not be too far away.

Also Read | PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Semi-finals Day 4 Results And Overall Standings

Founded in 2014, Noble Esports are already an established organisation in North America. According to Liquipedia, Noble had active rosters in CS: GO, HALO, League of Legends, DOTA 2, World of Tanks and Heroes Of The Storm. At present, the team only has an active Rocket League roster. Jeremy "Lambzy" Mclamb, the co-founder and CEO of the organisation, had a presence in titles like PUBG (PC), Rainbow Six Seige, Smite, Super Smash Bros, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, Mortal Kombat and several others.

Also Read | Former Fnatic CS:GO Member Pronax Accuses Colleagues For Forcing Him Into Mental Hospital

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Twitter)