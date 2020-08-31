Jackie Shroff hails Akshay Kumar's noble initiative of helping daily earners

Akshay Kumar joined hands with the Art of Living organization to highlight the problems faced by daily labourers and street vendors during the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, veteran actor Jackie Shroff hailed the initiative started by the actor with a beautiful video on social media. In the video, the actor showcased a person buying fruits from a vendor and requested people to purchase fruits and vegetables from local vendors without bargaining with the original price.

Jackie Shroff hails Akshay Kumar's noble initiative

While captioning the post, the Housefull 3 actor wrote that he is happy to see the changes happening around after the initiative by Akshay Kumar. Further, Jackie Shroff wrote that this is a great initiative to help daily earners At last, the 63-year-old actor requested his fans and followers to be a part of the noble cause. Earlier, Akshay Kumar started the initiative talking about the street vendors and their sorrows where there are certain days when they have to sleep empty stomach because of no sale.

happy to see the Change @akshaykumar . Great initiative to help daily earners . let’s all be a part of it @ArtofLiving #ChangeWithin #SpreadingSmiles pic.twitter.com/rHZ8g8Ejz3 — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) August 31, 2020

The Housefull actor said that “Whenever I step out of the house, my attention automatically gets drawn towards the people on the street who can be seen sitting the entire day on the roadside waiting for things to get sell so that they can earn a living. There are people sitting with a bunch of banana’s thinking that they might at least sell one by the end of the day, on the other hand, I see a girl at the signal selling flower garlands just for a living.”

Adding further, the actor said, “These people have now become a part of our daily lives who work day and night diligently just to earn and sleep peacefully with their families at night. Lockdown and heavy rains have created an adverse effect on the sales of these vendors and now it’s time that the people lend their hand of support.” At last, the 52-year-old actor asked his fans and followers to promise to help these people as a friend in their tough times. He said, “every day we can help these people by just buying anything from them in surplus so that they do not have to go home with an empty hand.” Kapil who was in awe of the video quickly shared it on the microblogging site and called it a “beautiful video.”

