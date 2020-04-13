Thailand's Most Popular Island Goes Under Lockdown From April 13

Phuket, Thailand's most popular resort island has gone under a complete lockdown leaving the usually busy roads, ports and attractions empty in the city-province. According to reports, the Thai government on April 9 had asked all citizens living on the island to stay at home starting from April 13. The most popular tourist destination in the country will remain shut until April 26, or until the situation improves, according to the government order. The restrictions will be effective in all 17 sub-districts of the Phuket island.

As per reports, Phuket island became the first province in Thailand to impose a total lockdown keeping in mind the coronavirus crisis. The decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Tourism Authority of Thailand said in a statement. The island has closed all entry and exit points, including a bridge that connects it to the mainland. The Phuket International Airport has been shut for all non-essential flights until April 30. A government order requires everyone on the island to wear face masks while leaving the premises of their homes.

Bars, restaurants and all non-essential businesses and services have been shut on the island with beaches closed for visitors until further notice. According to reports, hotels with no guests have been asked to close down, while hotels with guests have been ordered to shut swimming pools, restaurants, and communal areas in order to avoid close contacts between people. According to data by worldometer, there are currently 2,579 confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand, of which 40 people have lost their lives so far.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed more than 1,14,000 lives across the world and has infected over 18,58,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)