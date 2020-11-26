Stores Open On Thanksgiving: Check Out Whole Foods' Thanksgiving Hours Here

The festival season is upon us with Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas right around the corner; everyone is on a shopping spree. People of the United States of America are celebrating Thanksgiving on November 26, 2020. Everyone knows Thanksgiving traditions are incomplete without a nice dinner with your closed ones and preparing for that dinner takes up a lot. So, if you've forgotten to pick up some important necessities for your Thanksgiving or wish to enjoy the outside today here's a list of stores that will remain open today. Note down its timings as well.

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day with their timings

Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market Inc. is a grocery store that many depend on. Whole Foods is a big chain with franchises across continents and on the auspicious occasion of Thanksgiving, the store will provide the last-minute shoppers with some last-minute deals. Whole Foods' parent company is Amazon and while most users can order online the store offers special discounts for Prime members. The store is offering a whole turkey raised with no antibiotics at $1.99 and organic Turkey at $2.99 for Prime membership holders.

The Whole Foods Thanksgiving hours are, 7:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m, although the timings may vary store to store and at some stores, it may close as early as 2:00 pm customers are suggested to call and check with the store.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, founded by Shon Boney and Kevin Easler also provides a wide variety of organic food and groceries. The headquarters of the supermarket chain is in Pheonix, Arizona. Sprouts Farmers Market offers its customers a pickup or delivery as well. Customers can schedule their shopping on this busy day of Thanksgiving. Although the prices may vary for the services provided.

The Sprouts Farmers Market timings for Thanksgiving would be 7:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m across the states.

Although Costco thanksgiving hours and Publix thanksgiving hours aren't given, the stores are said to be closed in most of the states. The company policy allows the employees to enjoy their Thanksgiving with their families. They will open tomorrow for Black Friday sale. Costo warehouses will be open for Black Friday on November 27 between 8:30 a.m to 9:30 a.m for senior citizens and 9:45 a.m for the rest of the public. The timings for Publix Foods and Pharmacy may vary from store to store in different states.

Image Credits: @wholefoods IG