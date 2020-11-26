Happy Thanksgiving 2020: Recipes For Easy And Yummy Cocktails You Can Make

The holiday season has officially begun with Thanksgiving falling on November 26, 2020. This holiday brings together people in a festive spirit as they feel thankful for the things that happened in the past year. This means there is going to be a lot of hustle in many households in the preparation of Thanksgiving recipes. Read ahead to know the tasty thanksgiving recipes that can be put together very quickly.

Here is a list of Thanksgiving recipes and cocktails

Gordon’s’ G&T

Diageo India has recommended this yum and easy cocktail. Fill a chilled Copa glass with fresh ice cubes. Pour the gin over ice and top up with chilled tonic. Gently squeeze a wedge of lime into the glass before dropping it in, then give it all a final stir. The definitive G&T, and a great way to begin any occasion. This goes absolutely well with roasted squash with goat cheese and rosemary poached cranberries.

Image courtesy- PR agency

Holiday Thyme

This is another of Diageo India’s recommendation. Place fresh pomegranate seeds and fresh thyme in a cocktail shaker and muddle it. Pour all the liquid ingredients (except for tonic water) and shake with ice. Double strain into a Copa glass over fresh ice cubes (except for tonic water). Top up with Tonic water. Garnish it with fresh pomegranate seeds & fresh thyme. This goes absolutely well with grilled citrus and spiced turkey.

Image courtesy- PR agency

Cranberry Fizz

This is another of Diageo India’s recommendations for Thanksgiving food. Add all the liquid ingredients into wine glass over ice (except for tonic water). Top up with Tonic water. Garnish it with fresh rosemary & fresh cranberry. This cocktail compliments sweet potato casserole extremely well.

Image courtesy- PR agency

Spiced Apple Cider

This is one of Diageo India’s recommendations for Thanksgiving food. Place the chopped red apple and fresh mint leaves in a cocktail shaker and muddle. Add all the liquid ingredients (except for soda water) and shake. Double strain into a highball glass filled with ice and top with soda water. This goes absolutely well with crispy brussels sprouts salad with a citrus-maple vinaigrette.

Image courtesy- PR agency

Fall Spiced Maple Sour

This, too, one of Diageo India’s recommendations for Thanksgiving food. In a tall glass filled with ice, pour the whisky, add the maple syrup, pumpkin spice powder and stir. Top with lime juice. This cocktail goes well with ginger pumpkin pie.

Image courtesy- PR agency

Image courtesy: Unsplash